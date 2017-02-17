From Work for the Dole participant to program manager

DREAM COME TRUE: Last week she was a Gatton Work for the Dole participant, but now Shalley Hearne has landed her dream job as WFD supervisor.

WHEN Shalley Hearne began the Gatton Work for the Dole program three months ago, the last thing on her mind was landing a job as the program's new manager.

Ms Hearne was forced onto the dole about three weeks before Christmas when the horse stable she was working for closed.

"There wasn't much work around, but coming to a program like this can give you a purpose for your day, to learn something and to be around people again,” she said.

The eager ex-servo manager would turn up to the WFD program to volunteer 15-25 a week, but she would also help the then supervisor, Sharon Fong, wherever it was needed.

"The opportunity came up when Sharon landed another job and I told her I really wanted it,” she said.

After an interview with head office Ms Hearne got the call she'd been waiting for last Monday.

"It's amazing, I love being able to help the people and the company is very supportive as well,” she said.

"I understand what the participants are going through because I've been in their shoes so I can relate and help them.”

Ms Hearne said she wanted the job because she saw how much the Gatton WFD program helps people.

"It also helped me, a lot,” she said.

"When you are on the dole you can be depressed, especially if you are going for jobs and getting turned down.”

Ms Hearne kicked off her new role with the newly relocated Gatton WFD Open day last Wednesday.

"We want potential employers to come and check out what these guys can do and give them a chance,” she said.

"There's some very talented people here.”

The WFD program plays a vital role in helping to integrate job seekers back into the workforce by building participants' skills and self-esteem.

Under supervision, the participants' sew and make paper craft, jewellery and woodwork with recycled items to sell back to the community.

They are responsible for setting up the WDF recycle shop, cash flow and selling items to customers to also get hands-on retail experience. A percentage of what is made in the shop is donated back to a selected charity.

Gatton's WFD Recycle shop and workspace is now located at the crn of Hickyer St and Park Ln.