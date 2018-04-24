From Toogoolawah to England and back

FAMILY LEGACY: Julie Kimber and Norm Mundy show documents donated to the Toogoolawah History Museum, about Julie's father Colin Williams.

IT STARTED with a folder being thrust into Norm Mundy's hands with the instruction "Well, you know what to do with this.”

The folder contained letters, photographs and other personal items of Flight Lieutenant Colin Williams of Toogoolawah, and Mr Mundy knew he had to get the items back to Flight Lieutenant Williams' home.

"It's part of our responsibility, our heritage, and our legacy - that's the way I see it,” he said.

"And if we can marry people up with previous family members who have done their job on the battlefield I think we owe it to them - it's like a personal Anzac Day.”

Then, after a chance meeting with a Toogoolawah History Museum volunteer, Mr Mundy donated the documents to the museum for a cenotaph-themed pop-up display.

On Saturday, April 14, Mr Mundy came face-to-face Colin Williams' daughter, Julie Kimber at the Toogoolawah Railway Markets, where they met and discussed the documents.

"I was over the moon, it just made the search quite worthwhile,” he said.

"I'm an ex-serviceman myself ... so I know what these things mean to these particular groups of people.”

Flight Lieutenant Colin Williams was 18 years old when World War II was declared, and volunteered for the Royal Australian Air Force.

He left his family home in Toogoolawah and travelled to England where he was recruited into Bomber Command as part of the Pathfinders unit, flying missions in Lancaster Bombers as a mid-gunner.

He survived the war, and returned to Toogoolawah where he and his wife Vera had two children, Julie and Peter.

He died in 2006 at the age of 81.