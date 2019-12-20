From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of 2019
IT’S BEEN another whirlwind year, with time slipping past faster than ever.
During the past 12 months, I’ve covered and photographed everything from fires and murders, to awards nights and developments – and almost everything in between.
But through it all one constant has remained – my love for capturing the moments that define us – the highs and lows.
This region is bursting with stories, and I hope my photographs have been able to capture these stories and do them justice.
It seems I’m on the right track, as I claimed several ribbons at our local shows.
But the highlight would come in May when I claimed three photography awards at the Queensland Country Press awards – including Best Portrait for the Year.
Take a look through the gallery below to see what photos I think our my best and favourites from the year.
Thanks to everyone who gave up their time to let my photograph you – it was an absolute pleasure.