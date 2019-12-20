Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TOP SHOTS: Some Gatton Star deputy editor Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of 2019.
TOP SHOTS: Some Gatton Star deputy editor Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of 2019.
News

From fires to farms: Dominic Elsome’s favourite photos of 2019

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Dec 2019 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S BEEN another whirlwind year, with time slipping past faster than ever.

During the past 12 months, I’ve covered and photographed everything from fires and murders, to awards nights and developments – and almost everything in between.

But through it all one constant has remained – my love for capturing the moments that define us – the highs and lows.

This region is bursting with stories, and I hope my photographs have been able to capture these stories and do them justice.

It seems I’m on the right track, as I claimed several ribbons at our local shows.

But the highlight would come in May when I claimed three photography awards at the Queensland Country Press awards – including Best Portrait for the Year.

Take a look through the gallery below to see what photos I think our my best and favourites from the year.

Thanks to everyone who gave up their time to let my photograph you – it was an absolute pleasure.

Photos
View Gallery
2019 dominic elsome photography photos
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tuck shop to serve up better tucker to students next year

        premium_icon Tuck shop to serve up better tucker to students next year

        News Hatton Vale State School tuckshop will soon undergo renovations thanks to a much needed funding boost.

        How this soccer whiz kid watched YouTube, lands UK tour spot

        premium_icon How this soccer whiz kid watched YouTube, lands UK tour spot

        News After watching videos of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, this eight-year-old grabbed...

        Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        premium_icon Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        News There’s one Christmas wish on everyone’s list this year and it’s not ponies, bikes...

        Cattle producers beyond breaking point as markets overflow

        Cattle producers beyond breaking point as markets overflow

        News There’s no relief for cattle producers – with 2019 proving to be their toughest...