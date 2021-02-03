‘Frightening’ photo of parents’ pool mistake

This frightening photo shows how vital it is for children to wear bright-coloured swimwear as a child in a blue swimsuit is near impossible to spot.

At first glance, the photo appears to show an empty swimming pool.

But a slightly darker patch is actually in a child wearing pale blue shorts swimming at the bottom of the pool. The pool water was also murky from sunscreen.

The Australian Facebook group CPR Kids, which is run by registered nurses, shared the photo and issued a stark warning to parents, advising their child should be dressed in bright colours so they are visible in a pool.

Can you spot the child in the pool? Picture: Facebook/CPR Kids

Nurse Sarah Hunstead also said it was "vital" to "actively supervise" kids and learn CPR.

Hundreds of people have shared or commented on the image.

"That is so scary! I couldn't see the child at all," one woman said.

"Oh my god, how terrifying," another said.

A third wrote: "This makes me feel sick."

Many concerned parents pointed out that brightly coloured swimwear were hard to come across when shopping for their children - particularly boys.

"Would be great if you could tell the manufacturers of swimwear!" one wrote.

"Once kids get to 7yr it's all blue/black/white."

Others following the group vowed to dress their children only in fluorescent colours after seeing the worrying photo.

"All future swimwear is going to be hideous and fluoro," one mum tagged her husband and wrote.

The child can barely be seen as he swims along the bottom of the pool. Picture: Facebook/CPR Kids

'HOW TERRIFYING'

Nurse and director of CPR Kids Sarah Hunstead said it was imperative for parents to "actively supervise" their children if they were in or around the pool.

"When it comes to supervision, you always need to remember that even though there may be lots of people around, they're not necessarily looking at the kids," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"The 'active' is what's important.

"That means you're not reading, you're not on your phone, you're not chatting to anyone else."

A mother, who had experienced a sobering incident beside a pool over the weekend, highlighted the silent, deadly nature of childhood drowning in the comments section of the photo.

She had been sitting by the edge of the pool watching her child play, she said, when a man seated nearby suddenly jumped into the water.

"He grabbed my child before I had even realised he was struggling," she wrote.

"My child never made a sound. I was within arms' reach and was distracted in thought."

Official advice from Royal Life Saving Australia recommended that groups of adults allocated a designated 'pool watcher' when around kids playing in the water.

Their job would solely be to keep an eye on the children.

