Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
You Have a Friend founder John Lee rushed to Jack Evans Boat Harbour after hearing of a homeless man’s death.
You Have a Friend founder John Lee rushed to Jack Evans Boat Harbour after hearing of a homeless man’s death.
Crime

‘Frightened’ homeless stick together after man’s death

Jodie Callcott
26th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE discovery of a homeless man dead in his sleeping bag at Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads on Friday has local charity founder John Lee deeply concerned.

The You Have a Friend founder rushed to the area after hearing of the man's death.

Mr Lee said by the time he arrived people were already placing flowers where the man was found as police continued to work the crime scene.

He spent the afternoon speaking with the homeless in the area, many of whom are supported by Mr Lee's charity.

He said they had told him they were now "frightened" and "sticking together".

"The guys told me, 'We didn't know him, but he was a nice guy and we all spent time together with him on Thursday night'," Mr Lee said.

"I know they (police) have interviewed a number of (homeless) guys on the street, but none of them have been charged.

"I'm convinced it's none of the homeless guys.

"They were with him on the night he died - they just wouldn't do that."

A woman who saw the man's body before emergency services arrived told Mr Lee it was a "very vicious attack".

"It seems likely it wasn't necessarily a young kid who kicked the hell out of him," Mr Lee said.

"He still had a wrist bracelet on from the hospital because the woman who found him second saw it.

"He had ID on him and they (police) were contacting his family."

 

A crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
A crime scene at Tweed Heads Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.

The 56-year-old Byron Bay man was found about 11am by a couple who were walking their dog.

Police established a crime scene and conducted a canvass of the surrounding area.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen told the Tweed Daily News the investigation was in the early stages.

DCI Cullen appealed for witnesses who were in the area from about 4pm on Thursday until Friday morning to help with their inquiries.

"What might not be apparent to them, might be relevant to us," he said.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks homeless tweed crime tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and driving onto the wrong side of the road to escape

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...

        GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        premium_icon GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        News Christmas event draws children, grown ups and petting zoo animals to the Gatton...