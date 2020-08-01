Friends suspected to be drug dealing released on bail

Prudence Ogden and Kaitlin Hawkins have been released on bail.

Two friends alleged to be tangled in a drug dealing business, with one allegedly going as far as attempting to destroy her phone to hide evidence from police, have been released on bail.

Kaitlin Hawkins, 19, applied for bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the court Hawkins had committed the offences while on bail for other drug charges.

Hawkins faced charges of possessing dangerous drugs and contravening an order to access information stored electronically.

She is yet to plead to the charges.

“It’s my submission that there’s an unacceptable risk of obstructing the course of justice, considering the defendant (allegedly) failed to provide the PIN number as ordered by the magistrate,” Sergeant Potter said.

Hawkins’ lawyer, Alan Phillips, told the court that the allegation that she hadn’t provided her pin was to be contested.

“There are reasons which she provided to police that she can’t remember the code,” he said.

Mr Phillips said her youth should be taken in account when considering her bail application.

“That said, she does have, which is evident on her history a prominent issue with drugs,” he said.

Mr Phillips said his client’s father, who was in the air force, would provide the discipline in her life that she needed if she was released on bail.

Last month, Hawkins pleaded guilty to 35 charges in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court, including possessing dangerous drugs, unlawfully supply relevant substance and unlawful use of motor vehicles.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin told the court on June 22 that Hawkins showed all the classic signs of dealing drugs.

“Your phone was accessed and found discussions about supplying 10ml of GBL,” he said.

“If you look at the overall feature of using stolen cars and going to multiple motels, it’s the classic modus operandi of drug dealers that you don’t deal from home, you deal from motels because you’re a moving target and you use hire cars or stolen cars.

“It’s not too hard to join the dots.”

Alleged co-offender, Prudence Alexandra Rose Ogden, 24, also applied for bail.

She faced multiple charges of possessing dangerous drugs to which she is yet to enter pleas.

“These offences occur roughly a month after receiving a suspended sentence for other drug matters,” Sgt Potter said.

“I note the seriousness of these matters, taking into account the (alleged) quantity of the methamphetamine which was 70g and there was also a large quantity of cash located by police.”

Sgt Potter said Ogden was also an unacceptable risk of obstructing the course of justice.

“The defendant takes it a step further than the other defendant,” he said.

“This defendant (allegedly) actually attempts to destroy her mobile phone by throwing it in some water.”

The court heard Ogden also allegedly refused to provide her PIN number.

“The evidence is strong in my submission, the drug related property was located in the defendant’s self nominated bedroom,” Sgt Potter said.

Mr Phillips, who was also representing Ogden, told the court she would live with her mother in Kingaroy if released on bail.

“I accept that the evidence against her is strong and I accept they are serious offences but conditions will be imposed to keep those risks at an acceptable level,” he said.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said he was satisfied that the strict bail conditions would outweigh any risks.

He granted both women bail.

“If you want to stay in the community and not remain in custody, one would suggest you comply with these conditions,” he told both women.

Hawkins’ charges will be mentioned on August 24.

Ogden’s charges will be mentioned on October 2.