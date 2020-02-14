Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brad Fox, 33, died in a car crash near Caboolture on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook, Brad Fox
Brad Fox, 33, died in a car crash near Caboolture on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook, Brad Fox
News

Friends mourn ’amazing firefighter’ after truck crash

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Feb 2020 5:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE MAN who died in a truck crash at Moreton Bay on Wednesday has been identified as an active, passionate rural firefighter and a father of five.

Brad Fox, 33, joined the Narangba Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) in 2003 and was a member of the Delaneys Creek RFB since 2016.

Mr Fox was in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes truck when it veered off Ziviani Rd in Wamuran about 4.30pm.

Police said the truck crashed into a water drain before rolling onto the passenger side, hitting a power pole.

Friends and family have voiced their shock at Mr Fox's passing on social media.

Ashley Walsh wrote online: "You have left us way too soon, time for you to have a scotch with our old boys up above".

"I fought beside Brad on the fire ground multiple times. He's a great mate and an amazing firefighter," Skye McRae wrote on Facebook.

Last year, Mr Fox was elected last year to the deputy group officer for the Caboolture RFB and was also appointed to the position of rural support officer in the Brisbane Region.

He is survived by his wife, Kylie Fox, and their five children.

The 50-year-old truck driver was taken to Royal Brisbane Women's hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
accident death moreton bay rfs truck rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate: Council elections shouldn’t be popularity contest

        premium_icon Candidate: Council elections shouldn’t be popularity contest

        News A FORMER council worker is banking his decade of experience to get him over line in the March council elections.

        Ratepayers left $47,000 out of pocket for ritzy awards night

        premium_icon Ratepayers left $47,000 out of pocket for ritzy awards night

        News IT’S the night of nights for the Lockyer Valley, but the cost of one event has...

        FLOOD WATCH: Are you at risk of being cut off?

        FLOOD WATCH: Are you at risk of being cut off?

        News STAGNANT waterways and dry creeks are flowing again, but the rising water levels...

        Whats on, what's been cancelled this weekend

        Whats on, what's been cancelled this weekend

        News WET weather? No worries. We’ve got your weekend sorted.