A GoFundMe campaign was launched to pay for Blake Riley’s funeral expenses.

A friend of Blake Riley has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for funeral expenses after the Toowoomba man was found dead at a Preston lookout early on Thursday morning.

A pair of tourists discovered his body about 9am.

Police have ruled Mr Riley’s death as suspicious and are investigating.

It is understood Mr Riley died at another location and his body was dumped in bushland off the Preston-Boundary Rd.

Felicity Hope started the GoFundMe campaign, which attracted about $1200 in donations in the first few hours.

“The unexpected loss of Blake Riley at the young age of 28 has devastated so many,” she said.

“The burial of a son is something that no mother or father should ever go through.

“I have known this family for 13 years and have always been amazed by their love and support for each other.

Tourists discovered Blake Riley’s body in bushland, off Preston-Boundary Rd, about 9am on January 7.

“Blake was a warm friendly young man who made his mark in the world not with grand gestures or fancy titles, but by the basic goodness and generosity of his character.

“I have created this GoFundMe to help with the pressure of funeral costs and so that Blake can have the send-off he deserves.

“Any amount donated, big or small, will go to helping the family during this tragic time.”

Police have been short on details about the investigation, as they wait an autopsy report.

A crime scene has been declared, with the investigation run by Gatton CIB.

Police appealed for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information to come forward.

If you can help, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Click here to support Mr Riley’s family.

Originally published as Friend of man found dead at Preston lookout appeal for help