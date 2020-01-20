Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
News

Fresh lead in search for man missing for months

Jorja McDonnell
20th Jan 2020 9:58 AM | Updated: 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CAR of a missing man has been located on an isolated dirt track outside of Charleville, prompting a search to find the owner.

Clive Rolph, 74, has not been since for the past three months, and at the time of his disappearance in October 2019, was believed to be travelling in the Charleville area.

On Friday, his blue Toyota Camry was located in bushland down a dirt track, 4km away from the Diamantina Developmental Road.

Police and SES were involved in a search operation over the weekend, and are continuing today.

On November 8, 2019, police appealed for public assistance to find Clive Rolph, who was last seen on October 18; he had not contacted friends or family since.

More to come...

charleville clive rolph missing man police search
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speedway roars back into town for first meet of the year

        premium_icon Speedway roars back into town for first meet of the year

        News The first speedway event for 2020 was also a new first for a regular face at the track.

        READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        premium_icon READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

        News Weekend rainfall created plenty of special moment across the region, and residents...

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        Scientists seek landholder help to combat invasive weed

        News Researchers are asking landholders for on-the-ground information about where a...

        120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        premium_icon 120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        Swimming Swimmers from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Maranoa and the Western Downs