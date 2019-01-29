Fresh faces ready to soar high with Gatton Hawks

NEW PLAYERS: Rhys Teelow, Zack Stanfield and Tyrell McCullagh join the Hawks for the 2019 season.

Rugby league: Culture, professionalism and willingness to succeed are just three qualities which drew a trio of new A Grade footballers to the Gatton Hawks in 2019.

After hearing rumours and watching the team from afar, Rhys Teelow, Zack Stanfield and Tyrell McCullagh are eager to leave it all on the field for the Gatton side.

Fernvale-raised Stanfield said he was looking forward to his first season in the Toowoomba Rugby League competition.

"I haven't played before, but I've just heard the stories and I heard it's a bit tougher,” Stanfield said.

The 23-year-old played for the Fassifern Bombers in last year's season and is expected to play second row for Gatton.

Teelow will join Stanfield in the second row after transferring from Cunnamulla.

This year will be Teelow's second year back after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction four years ago.

"Finals would be a good achievement but I'm just looking to get through uninjured and enjoy my footy,” Teelow said.

While McCullagh is not new to the TRL competition, he is keen to debut for the Hawks.

"They want to play for each other, they want to win,” McCullagh said.

The 22-year-old played for Goondiwindi in the 2018 season and donned the Toowoomba Souths jersey previous to that, but he expects Gatton to be the best in the 2019 competition.

Gatton's top team will take the pitch for their first trial game for the season on February 23.