Fresh demand for Somerset homes

While some economists are comparing coronavirus’ impact on income and financial security to a recession or even depression, a certain type of buyer is flocking to regional areas like the Somerset in a bid to escape the capitals.

While some economists are comparing coronavirus’ impact on income and financial security to a recession or even depression, a certain type of buyer is flocking to regional areas like the Somerset in a bid to escape the capitals.

HOME buyers eager to avoid the cities are turning to rural areas like the Somerset.

In uncertain times house prices can fluctuate and spending patterns across a community can change drastically.

But, despite the impact of coronavirus on the incomes of many families, the price of the region’s real estate has yet to be affected, according to Somerset real estate agent Lyn Sills.

“I don’t think there will be a huge price change because we don’t have the big highs and lows like they do in the city,” Ms Sills said.

While some economists are comparing coronavirus’ impact on income and financial security to a recession or even depression, a certain type of buyer is flocking to regional areas like the Somerset in a bid to escape the capitals.

“I have noticed that (the virus) has brought out a type of buyer - and they’re looking for lifestyle,” Ms Sills said.

“The positive out of it is that people have realised they don’t want to be in the city – they want to be more grounded and connected to a smaller community.”

Ms Sills said nobody had cancelled the sale of their home nor had anyone cancelled purchasing a new home, as far as she had seen.