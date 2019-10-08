Menu
Login
Fashion & Beauty

Frenzy over Kmart bikini’s secret detail

by Rebekah Scanlan
8th Oct 2019 1:16 PM

 

Nothing screams "summer is coming" more than a red-hot bikini that people are clambering over themselves to get their hands on.

Especially when it's a budget $12 pair of swimmers that people are frothing over.

Kmart - no strangers to causing chaos when it comes to affordable fashion - recently released a leopard-print bikini that not only looks stylish but also has a hidden feature that people are loving.

The snug high-waited bottoms have a built-in tummy control feature that helps wearers look and feel their best. And judging from the reaction on social media, people are loving it.

One lover of Kmart shared a snap wearing the two-piece, raving about its secret function. Picture: Instagram / The Kmart Lover
One lover of Kmart shared a snap wearing the two-piece, raving about its secret function. Picture: Instagram / The Kmart Lover

RELATED: The $14 Kmart leggings every woman should own

RELATED: 'I'm officially obsessed with Kmart's $25 sculpting jeans'

On Instagram, women have been sharing selfies of themselves wearing the gorgeous two-piece - which costs $24 for both the bra and bottoms - calling it "fabulous" and "awesome".

Dedicated fan page of the budget retailer, The Kmart Lover, shared an adorable snap of a fan in the bikini, beaming confidently for the camera as she posed in her cozzie.

"Love these," one person commented.

"Holy heck they look awesome on you," another said.

Women have been taking photos of themselves on holiday wearing the stunning bikini. Picture: Instagram / Lavi Love
Women have been taking photos of themselves on holiday wearing the stunning bikini. Picture: Instagram / Lavi Love

She's not the only Instagram user who is a fan, with another revealing they were "so happy" they'd finally scored a set.

Plus-size fashion model Lavi Love also shared photos of herself in the popular bikini, along with an empowering message about body confidence.

"Body confidence does not come from trying to achieve the 'perfect' body. It comes from embracing the one you've already got," she said.

There’s also a one-piece version that shoppers are just as obsessed with. Picture: Instagram / Allie Slocum
There’s also a one-piece version that shoppers are just as obsessed with. Picture: Instagram / Allie Slocum

For those who aren't a fan of two-pieces but love the wild pattern, there's also a full-piece costume available for $19 that is proving just as Insta-worthy.

One shopper shared a snap wearing the trendy piece on a cruise ship in Italy, while another rocked hers to the beach in Hastings Point, NSW.

 

 

 

Just like the bikini version, this too has a hidden feature - a built-in shelf bra that offers support for your breasts.

While people have been struggling to get their hands on the swimmers, Kmart has assured news.com.au there's more stock hitting stores soon.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

As well as looking great, the bottoms have a built-in ‘tummy control’. Picture: Instagram / Steal Street
As well as looking great, the bottoms have a built-in ‘tummy control’. Picture: Instagram / Steal Street
It’s earned the swimmers a lot of praise online. Picture: Instagram / Lavi Love
It’s earned the swimmers a lot of praise online. Picture: Instagram / Lavi Love

More Stories

editors picks kmart leapard print shopping

Top Stories

    Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

    Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

    News Somerset Regional Council have been hard at work dealing with pest plants and animals

    Lockyer teen fights for life after quad bike crash

    Lockyer teen fights for life after quad bike crash

    Breaking A teenager is fighting for his life after a quad bike crash.

    Dry storms have ability to start catastrophic fires, tonight

    Dry storms have ability to start catastrophic fires, tonight

    News Temperature records are a fraction from being broken in the Lockyer.

    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    News Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan