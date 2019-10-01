Free trees for landholders if you can show your rates notice

Line up with your rates notice and special voucher to receive a free tree from Somerset Regional Council next month.

SPRING has sprung, and with it has come the Somerset Regional Council's annual free trees offer.

The initiative aims to help residents give back to the landscape by planting native trees on their properties.

Residents living on a suburban or house block are entitled to two free trees, while Land for Wildlife participants, and residents on properties larger than 20 acres, are entitled to 10 trees, so long as they provide a current rate notice as evidence.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the popular program was focused on developing a clean and green Somerset.

"Plants for residential gardens will include council's floral emblems - weeping bottlebrush and native frangipani,” he said.

Many of the plants on offer will provide essential shelter and food for native species, which is more important than ever given the ongoing drought.

"Plants provided for Land for Wildlife participants and properties larger than 20 acres will be native trees appropriate for re-vegetation and habitat plantings, with a focus on koala food trees,” Cr Lehmann said.

The free trees will be on offer over the course of October, and can be collected between 8am and 11am at the following locations:

Yowie Park, Kilcoy, on Saturday, October 5.

Fernvale Memorial Park, Fernvale, on Saturday, October 12.

Pipeliner Park, Esk, on Saturday, October 19.

To receive their plants, attendees must present a Free Tree voucher, which can be found in the latest edition of the Somerset Lifestyle newsletter.

For more information on the Free Trees offer, or the Land for Wildlife program, phone council on 5424 4000.