A koala in a tree.
Free tree day focuses on fresh foliage for Koalas

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
19th Feb 2020 5:30 AM

IN THE wake of recent rain, it’s as good a time as any to start planting new trees to support native wildlife, and a Free Tree Day in the Somerset aims to assist with this.

“Favourite koala food and habitat trees will be the focus of the event, but council will also have a range of other natives available,” Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“It’s the perfect time to plant following welcome rain across the region. Trees will be distributed on a ‘first in, first served’ basis until stock runs out.”

Somerset Regional Council will host the event, in collaboration with the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, and Save Our Waterways Now, which sees inmates propagate plants while on remand.

Cr. Lehmann said the day would continue council’s commitment to improving environmental outcomes across the region.

“These events are always incredibly popular with thousands of trees being given away since 2016,” he said.

“Residents are reminded to bring a bag or box when collecting their plants.”

The event will be held at the Simeon Lord Room courtyard near the Esk Library on Heap St, from 8am to 12pm on Saturday, March 7.

The plants given out during next month’s Free Tree Day will help supplement those planted after council’s annual Free Tree events in October each year.

free tree day graeme lehmann koalas somerset regional council
Gatton Star

