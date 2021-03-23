Menu
Flash flooding is causing road closures across the Lockyer Valley (file image)
Weather

FREE TO READ: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset

Ali Kuchel
23rd Mar 2021 8:45 AM

The Lockyer and Somerset have been lashed with wet weather conditions overnight, which has resulted in flash flooding across the region.

Below is a list of road closures throughout the Lockyer and Somerset.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

LOCKYER VALLEY – CLOSED

Laidley Creek West: Mulgowie Road

Glen Cairn: Forest Hill-Blenheim Road

Black Duck Creek: Black Duck Creek Road

Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon Way

Blenheim: Mount Berryman Road

LOCKYER VALLEY – WITH CAUTION

Blenheim: Moon Road (subject to flash flooding)

Laidley South: Mulgowie Road

SOMERSET REGION – CLOSED

﻿none at present

Gatton Star

