FREE TO READ: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset

Flash flooding is causing road closures across the Lockyer Valley (file image)

The Lockyer and Somerset have been lashed with wet weather conditions overnight, which has resulted in flash flooding across the region.

Below is a list of road closures throughout the Lockyer and Somerset.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

LOCKYER VALLEY – CLOSED

Laidley Creek West: Mulgowie Road

Glen Cairn: Forest Hill-Blenheim Road

Black Duck Creek: Black Duck Creek Road

Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon Way

Blenheim: Mount Berryman Road

LOCKYER VALLEY – WITH CAUTION

Blenheim: Moon Road (subject to flash flooding)

Laidley South: Mulgowie Road

SOMERSET REGION – CLOSED

﻿none at present

