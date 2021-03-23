FREE TO READ: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset
The Lockyer and Somerset have been lashed with wet weather conditions overnight, which has resulted in flash flooding across the region.
Below is a list of road closures throughout the Lockyer and Somerset.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
LOCKYER VALLEY – CLOSED
Laidley Creek West: Mulgowie Road
Glen Cairn: Forest Hill-Blenheim Road
Black Duck Creek: Black Duck Creek Road
Lake Clarendon: Lake Clarendon Way
Blenheim: Mount Berryman Road
LOCKYER VALLEY – WITH CAUTION
Blenheim: Moon Road (subject to flash flooding)
Laidley South: Mulgowie Road
SOMERSET REGION – CLOSED
none at present