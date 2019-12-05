Free soil workshop to help landowners through drought

NEED TO KNOW: Well-respected DAF officer Damien O’Sullivan will run drought management sessions with Gatton landowners next week. Picture: File

LANDHOLDERS keen to improve soil health during the drought can get all the information they need at an upcoming information evening.

Industry experts at the free session in Gatton will provide information to landholders to help manage challenging seasonal conditions.

The drought management sessions have been organised by Healthy Land and Water, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Healthy Land and Water senior scientist Bruce Lord, who will be hosting the workshop, said the program aims to provide some timely management advice and support for local landholders.

“Well-respected DAF officer Damien O’Sullivan will provide information on the current climate outlook, and in conjunction with Health Land and Water, information on livestock nutritional requirements and drought management planning, and lead discussions on how to analyse available feed options and costing nutrients,” Mr Lord said.

“The program will also provide an overview of current Drought Relief Assistance available for farmers and outline opportunities to participate in future grazing land management workshops and field days in southeast Queensland.”

Healthy Land and Water is working with DAF to deliver a range of activities through their implementing grazing best management practices project, including workshops, field days and establishing demonstration sites.

The project aims to improve the capacity of landholders to adopt management practices which improve soil health and stability, land condition and native vegetation and build the resilience and profitability of grazing businesses.

The session is scheduled for 6-9pm next Wednesday.

For more information or to register, phone Bruce Lord on 0427 013 284 or email bruce.l@hlw.org.au.