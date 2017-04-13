28°
Free outdoor gym livens Lowood

Francis Witsenhuysen
13th Apr 2017
GET ACTIVE: Somerset Regional Mayor Graeme Lehmann was the first to try out the new free RealSpaces outdoor gym in Lowood.
GET ACTIVE: Somerset Regional Mayor Graeme Lehmann was the first to try out the new free RealSpaces outdoor gym in Lowood. Francis Witsenhuysen

DO YOU live in the Somerset region but don't work out because gym memberships are too expensive?

Well, your excuse has become invalid.

Exercise and physical well-being is now a possibility for everyone, with the unveiling of a free outdoor gym in Lowood.

The new outdoor exercise stations are located in Clock Park on PeaceSt and are part of thehealth initiative RealSpaces, which is aimed at getting communities moreactive.

The state-of-the-art gym equipment features 10 workout stations, covering everything from cardio to strength and core.

The first to try out the new outdoor gym was Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann, who tried out most of the equipment, despite just getting "two new knees”.

"Everyone is going to enjoy this and it will no doubt be utilised by the community,” Cr Lehmann said.

"It also ties in well with the Rail Trail.

"This free gym will provide a safe but dynamic workout to people of all ages and abilities.”

Lowood Slimmers Club president Bev Lynch, 71, said the free outdoor gym would liven the town up.

"I'll be coming down to work out and I'm sure others will too,” she said.

"This is an amazing thing for health-conscious people who don't want to spend a fortune on gym memberships.

"We don't have anything like this around so it's great.”

The opening of the free outdoor gym in Lowood is timely as it complements the council's Active Ageing Program, which runs from April to June.

RealSpaces is an initiative launched by Real Insurance in conjunction with Great Outdoors Gym Company andSomerset Regional Council.

Topics:  graeme lehmann lowood outdoor gym realspaces somerset council

