SHOWING appreciation for the hardworking "front-liners", Coral Coast Barramundi is offering free fish to all North Queensland Hospital workers, saying now is the time to "support each other through this".

Coral Coast Barramundi farm manager Justin Forrester said he was "pleased" to be able to do something to help nurses, doctors and healthcare workers in the region, as a thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The owners are based in Cairns and they came up with the idea, they were just keen to help other Aussies who are doing the right thing," he said.

"Obviously they are doing it tougher than most right now, these people are on the front line in the COVID-19 crisis, facing tough working conditions and long stressful days.

"So we wanted to do something to help them, the front-liners."

Mr Forrester said the gesture was also about reminding people in the region how important it is to support the local industries to ensure they are able to survive the effects of the health crisis.

Mr Forrester said the knock-on effect from the health crisis had impacted local fisheries, and farmers and now was the time to support those doing it tough.

"We are Aussie farmers, and if everyone gets behind other Aussie farmers, buys local, stops buying imported then we can kick start the economy again and help moving things forward for everyone in the region," he said.

"Whether it's Aussie grown fish or Aussie grown veggies we need to support each other through this, and keep the economy going.

"Sales are down 80% at the moment because there's no restaurants, no pubs.

"We employ over 20 full timers and spend seven million dollars locally throughout the year, we are trying to keep everyone in a job and just keep doing what we are doing."

Coral Coast Barramundi is co-ordinating the giveaway with Arabon Seafoods and Fishi Fresh Island Seafood to ensure that as many North Queensland hospital staff as possible can take advantage of this opportunity.

Health workers can present their staff ID at Arabon Seafoods in Bowen and Fishi Fresh Island Seafood in the Whitsundays to receive the free filleted fish, until May 5.