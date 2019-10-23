Free digital workshop to help farmers in to future

Remote-controlled drones are just one of the technologies available to assist farmers and workers in the agriculture industry.

EMBRACING Digital Innovation is the focus of a two-day workshop coming to Kilcoy next month.

Supported by Somerset Regional Council, the free workshop is designed to help farmers and workers in the agricultural sector learn more about new and emerging technologies.

Attendees will be able to develop their knowledge and confidence in these technologies, which can help them increase efficiency and productivity.

Topics such as connectivity, remote sensing, process automation, drone usage, data management, property and soil mapping, 3D printing, and virtual reality will be covered in the sessions.

The workshop will be conducted by agricultural consultant Vivienne McCollum, an industry expert with more than 20 years' experience in digital agriculture.

There is no cost to attend the workshop, but registrations are essential.

Attendees are asked to bring a mobile phone or tablet to assist with the work.

The sessions will be held at the Kilcoy Visitor Information Centre, at 41 Hope Street, on November 20 and 21, from 8:30am to 4pm.

To register for the workshop, or it find out more, click here.