Menu
Login
Remote-controlled drones are just one of the technologies available to assist farmers and workers in the agriculture industry.
Remote-controlled drones are just one of the technologies available to assist farmers and workers in the agriculture industry.
News

Free digital workshop to help farmers in to future

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM

EMBRACING Digital Innovation is the focus of a two-day workshop coming to Kilcoy next month.

Supported by Somerset Regional Council, the free workshop is designed to help farmers and workers in the agricultural sector learn more about new and emerging technologies.

Attendees will be able to develop their knowledge and confidence in these technologies, which can help them increase efficiency and productivity.

Topics such as connectivity, remote sensing, process automation, drone usage, data management, property and soil mapping, 3D printing, and virtual reality will be covered in the sessions.

The workshop will be conducted by agricultural consultant Vivienne McCollum, an industry expert with more than 20 years' experience in digital agriculture.

There is no cost to attend the workshop, but registrations are essential.

Attendees are asked to bring a mobile phone or tablet to assist with the work.

The sessions will be held at the Kilcoy Visitor Information Centre, at 41 Hope Street, on November 20 and 21, from 8:30am to 4pm.

To register for the workshop, or it find out more, click here.

agriculture digital innovation kilcoy vivienne mccollum
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Lockyer cattle genetics fetch top prices at sale

    Lockyer cattle genetics fetch top prices at sale

    News Despite the ongoing drought, graziers are continuing to pay to top-quality cattle breeding genetics, including a “game-changing” bull from the Lockyer Valley.

    Raptors ready for home-ground semi-final battle

    Raptors ready for home-ground semi-final battle

    News A one-way ticket to the grand final was snatched from the Raptors, who know have...

    Top volunteer honoured for dedication to training

    Top volunteer honoured for dedication to training

    News Graham Wade is one of many SES volunteers who were recognised for their service to...

    Count birds to help research and break a record

    Count birds to help research and break a record

    News National Bird Week is only days away and this year’s national Backyard Bird Count...