MEDICAL NEEDS: If you qualify, you could get an extra, free wheelie bin. Peter Gardiner
FREE: Council's extra wheelie bin offer, if you qualify

Nathan Greaves
by
25th Sep 2019 4:09 PM

AN additional free wheelie bin will be granted to home-based medical patients in the Somerset region, if they get a note from their doctor.

Somerset Regional Council agreed to amend the rules regarding bin ownership, following a request from Queensland Health.

The request was sent on behalf of a patient undergoing home dialysis treatment on a daily basis, generating additional refuse that a single bin couldn't cope with.

