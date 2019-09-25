FREE: Council's extra wheelie bin offer, if you qualify

MEDICAL NEEDS: If you qualify, you could get an extra, free wheelie bin.

AN additional free wheelie bin will be granted to home-based medical patients in the Somerset region, if they get a note from their doctor.

Somerset Regional Council agreed to amend the rules regarding bin ownership, following a request from Queensland Health.

The request was sent on behalf of a patient undergoing home dialysis treatment on a daily basis, generating additional refuse that a single bin couldn't cope with.

