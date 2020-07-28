Free Australian mobile service launches in CQ

FREE monthly mobile phone access is now available for Central Queensland residents with the launch of Zero Mobile.

The Melbourne-based company says this is the first free monthly mobile plan in Australia.

"We're the first locally-owned telco to offer 1GB of full-speed data every 28 days for $0," CEO Glenn Mohammed said.

After spending many years in the Army, Mr Mohammed said he wanted to ensure defence force personnel, emergency services workers and first responders could access the latest technology for discounted prices.

"We're working with a breakthrough digital platform to give people like the ADF, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders cheaper, better access to calls and data," Mr Mohammed said.

"We also have a better quality, value-packed way for teachers and students to communicate here and overseas."

The catch is, to get access to the $0 per month plan you must pay a one off fee of $20, which includes network access, a SIM card, plus delivery.

Mr Mohammed said the base "Freemium" plan was similar to those offered by companies in the UK.

"With Zero, everyday, hardworking Australians will never pay more for something as essential as human connection," he said

"New customers can keep their existing number, get their SIM card delivered and there are no lock in contracts."

The Zero Mobile website with their Freemium plan. The telco also offers discounted plans to emergency services workers, defence force personnel, first responders, teachers, students and jobseekers.

Working like other free online services such as Spotify, the Zero Mobile per month plan will send advertising to users.

"On the free plan, we send out deals on our mobile app and that is how we make our money," Mr Mohammed said.

Users can easily opt out of the advertising if they choose to do so.

On the base plan, users will get 1gb of data per month, free incoming calls and SMS, free voicemail and free calls to 1800 and 1300 numbers.

All deals sent to users will be local, based on the user's location, detected by the company.

Mr Mohammed said when a Zero Mobile customer walked close to a store operated by their advertising partners, they would receive a notification enticing them to buy.

"They will be like 20 per-cent off deals and they will all be local," he said.

Using Telstra's mobile network, customers will have access to more than 98.8 per-cent of Australia's population with 4G and 97.9 per-cent with 3G.

All outgoing calls and SMS will be pay as you go.

Customers can upgrade their plan to include unlimited local calls and SMS, and more data.

To subscribe to Zero Mobile download the Zero AU app to sign up and request your SIM card.