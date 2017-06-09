Fred From's secret to longevity: don't worry, be happy

MILESTONE: Fred From cuts his 100th birthday cake at his party held at the Forest Hill Hall.

BUARABA'S Fred From says the secret to a long and happy life is to keep active, be happy and to not worry.

Mr From was living proof of his own advice as he celebrated his 100th birthday on May 30. And in a display of his full and fortunate life more than 150 people turned out to celebrate his milestone birthday at Forest Hill Hall.

The ex-farmer, army officer, environmentalist and academic revealed he had always tried to lead a healthy life.

"I always played sports - like football and never smoked - if anything helped me that would have been the thing,” he said.

"I don't feel any different turning 100.”

Born in a military hospital in Brisbane, Mr From grew up and attended school in Lowood.

"I've lived in the Lockyer practically all my life - except when I joined the army for four years in the Second World War,” Mr From said.

"I was 23 years old.

"I served in Cyprus, New Guinea, Egypt and later in Korea - after Korea I came back and went to the university to study agriculture.

"I studied there for six months, then I married Lola Brimblecombe.”

Over many years, Mr From farmed cattle, grapes, watermelon and sweet potato on his Burarbra farm.

Later on, Mr From became heavily involved in agriculture and the environment and helped to set up an environmental reserve with some friends when Atkinson Dam was constructed in the early 1970s.

In the year 2000 he was awarded an Order of Australia for his extensive work in agriculture.

Mr From said he had been blessed with a fortunate life.

"I've had a happy family and social life,” he said.

"I recieved a letter from the Queen and several other dignitaries, it was wonderful.”