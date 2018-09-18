Terrifying scene in baby monitor

A PETRIFIED dad claims he froze in fear after seeing a creepy orb over his 13-month-old daughter's cot on Saturday night.

Stephen Armstrong said after seeing the moving white light on the baby monitor he had to search for the courage to go into baby Ella's room.

The 31-year-old had just got into bed and checked the monitor when he saw the ghostly orb.

Stephen was freaked out after seeing the floating orb on the baby monitor.

Stephen said: "I just froze and I didn't move. I don't usually believe in spirits or stuff like that, but this was creepy."

Alarmingly, it is not the first spooky happening in their home in Blyth, Northumberland, as he claims he previously found a doll he had never seen before in his daughter's cot a few months before.

He added: "I kind of brushed that doll one off, and said there had to be something else - some other explanation.

The orb floated towards the cot before disappearing by the time Stephen got into the room.

"But when I saw the baby monitor, I went white and I even had to pluck up the courage to go in the room.

"When I did, it had vanished."

Stephen is now seeking answers as to what he came across on Saturday night.

Paranormal investigator Sammy Rawlins told Chronicle Live: "That looks like an orb, someone visiting the child from the other side.

When he saw the baby monitor he 'went white' with fear.

"They want to check if it's anyone in spirits' birthday or anniversary this month and this can include pets that have passed."

However, Stephen is still baffled by what he saw.

He added: "We thought at first it must have just been a bit of dust.

"But the movement, how it goes in one direction, turns a bit then flies away is so strange. I was freaked out."

