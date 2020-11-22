STAY AWAY: Island closed to new visitors as fire rages

UPDATE- Saturday:

FRASER Island is now officially closed to all new visitors amid fresh warnings for the "erratic" fire which has now been burning for more than five weeks.

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate this weekend making it harder to fight the fire which is now less than 10kms from Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Campers and resort guests who were already on the island before the 5pm Friday cut off have been allowed to stay.

An evacuation order is not currently in place but residents and visitors are urged to follow Queensland Fire and Rescue advice.

UPDATE - 4pm Friday: THE Department of Environment and Science has further restricted to Fraser Island in the interests of public safety due to a bushfire, which continues to burn across 42 per cent of the island.

A spokesman for the Department said from 5pm Friday 27 November, no new visitors would be allowed onto the island.

This includes guests planning to check at Kingfisher Bay Resort.

"There are 900 campers currently on the island who will be allowed to stay if they wish, however, extensions to their current bookings will not be available," he said.

"Barge services will continue to operate to allow essential services to access the island, and to allow campers and residents to leave."

"Bookings from tomorrow and onwards will be cancelled until further notice, and campers will be notified with refunds provided."

"If you have a camping and associated vehicle access permit booked to visit K'gari and are not able to access the island, you will receive a refund."

While many popular spots on the island remain open, campgrounds such as Dundubara and some eastern beach campsites as well as access tracks in the middle of the island and the west coast, are closed as a safety precaution.

People on Fraser Island are encouraged to look out for any signage and listen to and comply with any instructions from rangers or emergency services personnel, and listen to local media and radio.

"The current fire is a dynamic situation, and while it is not currently presenting any threats to life and property, we ask everyone on the island to remain alert to the potential for any change in conditions," the spokesman said.

"Our top priority is the safety of people on the island and the protection of property."

"Our highly-skilled firefighting crews are well prepared and well-resourced and are working hard on the fire ground."

"The community can be assured that QPWS, QFES and our partner agencies are doing everything necessary to fight this fire," he said.

Fraser Island residents are free to come and go from the island as they please.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND PARKS and Wildlife Service will restrict access the Fraser Island in the wake of the ongoing bush fire.

From 5pm today (Friday 27 November), access is restricted due to the erratic nature of the fire.

In a tweet, QPWS said restricted access was not an evacuation of the island.

"Campers already on the island are allowed to stay, but should restrict movements and not go on inland tracks.

"Those planning to camp on Fraser Island over the weekend should stay away."

The fire has been burning since October 14 with smoke from the blaze stretching across the Fraser Coast region.

Earlier in the week, challenging conditions hampered firefighting efforts and residents and business owners were briefed on the unfolding situation.

Smoke from Fraser Island fire: Video shows smoke from fire burning on Fraser Island. Crews believe an illegal campfire could have been the cause.

QPWS has established an Incident Management Team with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service to actively manage the situation, and has the necessary trained fire personnel and fire equipment at its disposal.

Early indications suggest the fire started from a poorly extinguished illegal campfire.

More to come.