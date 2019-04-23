Anning taunts ‘egg boy’ to score points over Sri Lanka

Anning's targeting of the much younger man has continued on Twitter

FRASER Anning has gone on a furious anti-Muslim rant on Twitter in the wake of the Sri Lankan bombings, which have killed 290 people and left hundreds of others injured.

The Sri Lankan Government has blamed the attacks on Islamic extremist group National Thowheeth Jama'ath.

Senator Anning wasted little time using the attacks to announce he was "right all along" about the connection between Islam and violence.

"We can no longer bury our heads in the sand about Islam. This cannot be swept under the rug," one of his tweets read.

"I was right all along. Islamic populations do indeed create violence."

The Queensland senator went on to call out New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who was pictured donning a hijab out of respect following the Christchurch mosque shootings last month.

"Where is all the condemnation around the world on extreme radical Islam," Senator Anning wrote.

"Our politicians are quiet. What about the New Zealand PM who is now wearing a hijab, embracing Islam and playing the Islamic call to prayer?"

The media were next in the firing line, with Senator Anning claiming mainstream news outlets have been giving less attention to the Sri Lankan bombings than they gave to the Christchurch massacre.

He then took a swipe at "egg boy", also known as Will Connolly, who gained the nickname after cracking an egg on Senator Anning's head in the wake of his controversial comments about Christchurch.

"Almost 300 dead due to Islamic terrorists in Sri Lanka. Where is egg boy now?" the tweet read.

The Islamophobic comments Senator Anning made following the Christchurch shootings were slammed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as "disgusting".

But the widespread backlash didn't deter the senator from last night reiterating and standing by what he said.

"I also said during Christchurch, that whilst Muslims had been the victims, Muslims are usually the perpetrators in terrorist attacks," he tweeted.

Senator Anning finished off his bizarre rant by warning Australians there will be more terrorist attacks here if the government continued to allow Muslims to enter the country.

He even went as far as telling people they would "face death" if they didn't heed his advice.

Senator Anning's controversial posts have racked up thousands of comments, both from people condemning the senator's actions and from people praising him.