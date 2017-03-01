Frank's frightening brush with lightning

SURVIVOR: Frank Clissold is lucky to be alive after getting caught in an "electrical flash of lightning” while fixing the downpipes behind him.

PLAINLAND'S Frank Clissold is lucky to be alive after being caught in what he believes was an "electrical flash of lightning” in a recent storm.

About 5pm on Monday, February 13, heavy rain and debris caused Clissold's downpipes to overflow so he went to clean them out.

He was standing under his patio on a chair, covered in water, when there was an "almighty crash of thunder”.

"My wife Ruth said she felt the house tremble,” Mr Clissold said.

"I was putting it back together and all I remember is I was engulfed in a blue light.

"Then there was like a blue sticky gel or smoke twining into itself all over me and I was trying to brush it off.”

The Clissolds think the lightning struck near their house and came through the water and through the pipes.

"I think I was part of the conducting channel, you really aren't even safe under a patio” he said.

Afterwards, he fought for breath, struggled to speak and "lost time”.

"I looked at the clock at 5.30pm and after what felt like ages I looked again and it was the same time, time had stopped still,” Mr Clissold said.

Worried for her husband, Mrs Clissold called for an ambulance and an extremely red looking Mr Clissold was admitted to the Gatton Hospital.

Black dots appeared on Frank Clissold's back after being caught in an electrical flash of lightning. Photo Contributed

"The doctor told me I was part of the electric flash from the lightning strike, called a flashback,” Mr Clissold said.

At the hospital, Mrs Clissold was shown of pictures three different types of lightning by the doctor.

"If Frank had of been struck by lightning he would have had a mark like maidenhair fern, he didn't have that,” she said

"The last picture the doctor showed me was out on the ocean, it was lightening with this blue cloud all around and he said that's what Frank was caught in.

Two days later Mr Clissold realised he had marks on his back which looked like little black dots.

"They like they were burns, they came off after around a week. The doctor hadn't seen that sort of things on my back,” he said.

Mr Clissold said the hospital staff gave him six months to fully recover. His speech has completely returned, but he still having "moments.”

"I just want to get it out there, that in a storm when there's thunder and lightning around don't go outside,” Mr Clissold said.