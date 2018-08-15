Miss Fabulass on right Flight path

TRAINER Kris Lees will send Miss Fabulass on a Group 1 path after the well-bred filly's classy win at Canterbury Park on Wednesday.

She may have beaten only two rivals but Godolphin thought a lot of Ranier, who finished 1¼ lengths behind her.

Kerrin McEvoy rode her in a lead-up trial at Gosford on August 6 and knew then she had returned in impressive fashion.

Miss Fabulass is by Frankel out of Samantha Miss - both multiple Group 1 winners - and Lees will see if she can emulate her mum by winning the Group 1 Flight Stakes on September 29 at Royal Randwick.

"She's got a long way to go to reach the heights of them two (parents) but she got the job done," Lees said.

"It looked foreign to her, taking up the running, but Kerrin rode her like she was the best horse in the race. He's (Ranier) a nice colt and he put it to her early.

Miss Fabulass scored an impressive win at Canterbury Park. Picture: AAP

"She'll take a lot of benefit and her next run will be in two Saturday's (Furious Stakes). She might go on to the Tea Rose Stakes and Flight Stakes if will feel she'll run a mile."

McEvoy couldn't fault her after the race and said she would go on to bigger and better things this preparation.

"I was pretty happy driving home from the trials at Gosford and I think she'll get over further ground," he said. "I would like to see her with a bit of cover but with the small field we took bad luck out of the equation.

Trainer Kris Lees will target the Group 1 Flight Stakes with Miss Fabulass. Picture: AAP

"She's grown up, mentally, and there's more in stall for her in the spring. She'll head on a Flight Stakes path and hopefully we can teach her to settle a bit more and that will help her run out the trip."

McEvoy said as long as she settled when she raced in a big field she would be a force over 1600m.

"She is a little bit aggressive but was nice and strong through the line and it's always good to see these well-bred ones come out and win," he said.

Owner John Singleton was at Canterbury to watch his potential star and she gave him a real thrill.

"She's shown a hell of a lot and when Kerrin got off her (after the trial) he said he was really looking forward to Wednesday," Singleton said.

"I normally run down to the finish post in case it's close but I didn't have to do that today.

"We think this could be the one we've been waiting for."