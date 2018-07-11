France storms into World Cup final

A VALIANT display from Belgium just wasn't enough for the World Cup's ferocious underdogs to scrape into their first ever final as France ran away with a win.

A fiery start to the first semi-final in Russia saw both sides at the others' throat. Possession was dominantly Belgium's for the first half, which went scoreless as France fought to counter its neighbour's silky passing game.

But a perfectly timed header from Samuel Umtiti in the 52nd minute put France on the board after the 24-year-old beat towering Belgian star Marouane Fellaini in the air following a corner from Antoine Griezmann.

A frustrating moment for the underdogs saw Eden Hazard hit the deck inches from the box after appearing to be fouled by Olivier Giroud. Hazard was stuck on the ground after the knock as the referee deliberated on a free kick. The call was eventually play-on.

Some fans thought the ref was being a little too lenient on France, claiming the Belgian midfielder had been "hacked all night" by the ferocious French offence.

The frustration grew even worse when France was awarded a free kick in the 91st minute, as midfielder Paul Pogba went down near the box in a similar incident. It handed momentum back to France, and let the favourites run down the clock.

More to come