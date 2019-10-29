Farming's ‘Dr Phil’ wouldn’t change his job for the world

AG HIGHLIGHT: Employee of the year — Agriculture winner Ashley Redinger at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards with host Mary Coustas (Effie) and Lockyer mayor Tanya Milligan. Photo: Dominic Elsome.

ASHLEY Redinger sometimes likes to refer to himself as 'Dr Phil'.

"When everything's going good no one wants to talk to me, it's only when there's a problem," he said of his role as production manager with Rugby Farm for the Lockyer Valley.

Mr Redinger, who won the Lockyer Valley Business and Training Awards Employee of the Year - Agriculture - works diligently, planning and dealing with other managers, talking through and finding solutions for "the problems and unexpected", and looking after a team of 20.

"A storm could throw a spanner in our planning program or a tractor breaking down might mean we have to pull a machine or tractor from another farm, which then creates a hiccup for them," he said.

Mr Redinger, who grew up as part of a farming family, said he was "lucky enough to be mentored by David Hood" - a member of the Rugby Farm founding family - a company that now employs 900 people.

"And David Hood always used to say a line - to persevere. We had to persevere, and I love saying that to the guys now."

Mr Redinger, 29, has been working for Rugby Farm - which has properties in the Lockyer Valley, Darling Downs, Southern Queensland and North Queensland - for 10 years and said it was a "surreal" and "amazing" experience to win the recent award.

The Rugby Farm operation grows, packs, processes and transports fresh produce to supply key customers around Australia as well as numerous export markets.

"I finished school and worked on the family farm at Mt Sylvia, and then came to Rugby," he said.

"I love farming and, to be honest, I've never looked back. I'm lucky to work with the workforce we've got. They're a good bunch of guys."

Mr Redinger said, however, the drought had been tough for farmers in the region.

"I try and make everything as enjoyable as I can but the way the weather is isn't helpful. It's a very challenging time at the moment, but I think if we persevere it will be all right.

"The biggest thing at the moment is to pray for rain, and we're going to keep battling on as best we can."

He said he also took part in Rugby Farm's tours of local schools, and enjoyed motivating young people's interest in the horticulture industry.

Rugby Farming Group COO Paul Olive said the group's award winners Bruce Milsom and Mr Redinger were "champion" advocates of the company values based around respect, growth, quality and accountability.

Mr Olive said the ongoing drought was "concerning" and everyone in the region was mindful of the situation.

"Our teams are finding the drought challenging, however, they are working the best they can with the conditions given to them."