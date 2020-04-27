Foxtel launches star-studded new streaming deal

Foxtel has announced a new partnership with SBS that will allow the broadcaster's SBS On Demand app to be available to Foxtel customers.

SBS On Demand can be used by subscribers with the iQ3 or iQ4 set top box from Tuesday, Foxtel announced.

This marks the latest expansion of Foxtel's streaming offering, which already includes Netflix and ABC iview.

The Handmaid's Tale, The Young Pope, New Girl, The X-Files, The Bridge and award-winning Australian TV drama, The Hunting, starring Asher Keddie, are among the SBS On Demand highlights.

Asher Keddie stars in SBS miniseries, The Hunting, which will now be available via Foxtel’s partnership with SBS On Demand. Picture: Getty Images



Foxtel's chief product and strategy officer Alice Mascia said the partnership would give Foxtel subscribers access to even more must-see TV during isolation.

"We are pleased to add the incredibly popular SBS On Demand app to our iQ3s and iQ4s providing customers an even broader range of content directly on their Foxtel set top boxes while also giving SBS access to an highly engaged TV audience," she said.

"The addition of SBS On Demand comes at particularly relevant time for customers as they

settle in at home supporting social distancing measures."

SBS On Demand general manager Chris Tangye described the programs on offer as "distinctive".

"SBS On Demand is home to some of the world's best and most distinctive programming, providing a truly unique collection of content for Australians," he said.

"With everything from culinary adventures, global cinema, compelling drama, thought-provoking documentaries and trusted news and current affairs.

"There couldn't be a better time to be bringing this to more audiences through Foxtel iQ3 and iQ4 as we all look for opportunities to escape and be entertained, as well as informed.

"Foxtel audiences will also be able to access SBS On Demand's extensive multilingual

offering, including many locally-made programs available with subtitles through our Arabic

and Chinese Collections."

SBS On Demand will download automatically to Foxtel set-top boxes from Tuesday, sitting alongside Netflix, ABC iview and Foxtel's live and on demand programming.

