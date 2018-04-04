Menu
Login
Sport

Fox ready to defend his freestyle gold

SET TO MAKE SPLASH: Sunshine Coast swimmer Daniel Fox was selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
SET TO MAKE SPLASH: Sunshine Coast swimmer Daniel Fox was selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Warren Lynam
Tom Threadingham
by

SWIMMING: He's got plenty of history on the international stage and Paralympian Daniel Fox is determined to continue the trend.

The USC Spartan had a solid outing at the national trials but expects to go even faster at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast this week.

He finished fourth at that meet but the S14-classed athlete said he had one of the fastest backends in the 200m freestyle.

"I was quite happy about that,” he said.

"Pretty much all the guys who beat me at the trials I'm going to give them one in the final at the commies.”

Fox was a silver medallist at the London Paralympics in 2012 and will also look to defend his 2014 Commonwealth Games gold in the 200m freestyle this week.

"I'm feeling pretty confident, I have my ups and downs but that's pretty much it,” he said. "Coming into the day I would've seen the psych (sports psychologist) and everything so my mind and body should be pretty much set for racing.” He will dive into the S14 200m freestyle heats and final on Thursday.

Topics:  commonwealth games daniel fox swimming

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton.

Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

MENTOR: Lockyer District Athletic Club coach Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes in a distinguished career which saw him recognised with an OAM in 2016.

Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes.

Catch a movie and get skating

HIT THE PARK: Youth Week celebrations include scooter, BMX, and skateboarding competitions.

There's lots on offer these holidays.

Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

HONOURED: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awards Esk Police Senior Constable Luke Rowley a bravery medal.

Dedicated local policeman awarded prestigious bravery medal.

Local Partners