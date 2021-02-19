Fourth teen charged after bolting from fatal crash

A fourth teenager has been charged for his alleged involvement in a stolen car crash that killed Jennifer Board.

The 17-year-old Townsville boy who was a passenger in the alleged stolen car was arrested on Thursday in Mackay after going to ground for two weeks.

The boy joins alleged driver, Gregory Club, 18, another passenger Layne Newman, 18, and another teenage girl who were all allegedly in the car the night of February 5.

Police allege the stolen car was rammed by another car, allegedly driven by Chris Hughes, who then lost control and veered across Ross River Rd into the path of Ms Board's motorbike.

The 22-year-old died at the scene, and Hughes has been charged with her murder.

The alleged stolen car was found dumped in Garbutt about an hour after the crash, and the occupants bolted.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested first, before Clubb and Newman were caught in a dramatic arrest through the streets of Rasmussen

Townsville Crime Group Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said the fourth and final boy had moved to Mackay after the crash.

Gregory Clubb was the alleged driver of a stolen car involved in the death of Jennifer Board.

"He'd moved down to Mackay at some point … and yesterday when Mackay police were conducting inquiries in relation to other matters they found him," Insp Lawson said.

Insp Lawson said the teen was known to police.

The boy has been charged with five offences of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, of which four allegedly occurred in Townsville and one in Mackay.

He has also been charged with three offences of stealing.

The teen faced Mackay Children's Court on Friday.

Dean Geiszler (right) rides his motorbike with a police escort on his final ride with Jennifer Board after her funeral on Thursday.

Insp Lawson said investigations were still underway in relation to two passengers in the Holden Statesman the hit Ms Board.

Family farewelled the young woman in a private funeral on Thursday.

Alleged vigilante Chris Hughes has been charged over Ms Board’s murder.