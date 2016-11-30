Fourth generation joins Southern Lockyer Cricket Club

FAMILY TIES: Joshua Reisenleiter, Grant Reisenleiter, Len Reisenleiter and Jet Dennien (front) have all played for Southern Lockyer Cricket Club.

CRICKET: When eight-year-old Jet pulled on the whites for the first time this season, he became the fourth generation of his family to represent Southern Lockyer Cricket Club.

He follows in the footsteps of his uncle Joshua Reisenleiter, grandfather Grant and great-grandfather Len.

It is a family which has deep roots in the club, as Len was one of the founding members in 1965.

He was president of Southern Lockyer for 28 years and also played a big role in cricket throughout the region, having served in prominent roles for the Lockyer Cricket Association and Eastern Downs.

Len has been named as life member for all three organisations.

He's now able to enjoy the fruits of his labour and being able to watch his great-grandson step onto the pitch for the first time was a "wonderful” experience.

"My son and my grandson were there and this is the fourth generation, it's splendid,” Len said.

"The club means so much to me, it was such a big part of my life.”

Len played for the club for a quarter of a century but it was a much different introduction to the game in his day.

"When I was a youngster there was no junior cricket,” he said.

"When we started we had to go straight in with the grown-ups.

"It wasn't too bad, I got 75 in my first match and they didn't go easy on you.”

His great-grandson can now play against kids his own age and that is down to the work he did to help introduce junior cricket to the Lockyer.

"It's just gone from strength to strength,” he said.

"It went down a bit there the last few years but now with the youngsters around Jet's age, there are heaps of them. It's marvellous to see.”

Len said when the club was first getting on its feet, getting funding for the essentials was difficult but he can now look with pride at what stands today.

"I always wanted to have a white fence round the ground and now there is one and it's a beauty,” he said.