Menu
Login
News

Four-year-old boy dies in Coast tragedy

by Jacob Miley
24th Sep 2018 6:06 PM

A YOUNG boy has died after he fell from a swing set at a property on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

It is understood the four-year-old boy - reportedly from Brisbane - was playing on a home-made wooden swing set at an Airbnb near Maleny with several other children when it toppled over on Saturday afternoon.

The young boy suffered serious head injuries and later died. The incident was all witnessed by the young boy's father, according to Ten News.

>> Killer driver drank rum and coke while woman died

>> Fatal skydiving plane crash in spotlight after tragedy

A seven-year-old also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition,  a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said. 

The swing set has been seized by authorities.

>> Miracle saves Coast family from losing second child

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating the tragic incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner. 

airbnb editors picks hotels sunshine coast tragedy

Top Stories

    Pocket rocket impresses in states

    Pocket rocket impresses in states

    News The 10-year-old is no stranger to riding against much older competitors.

    • 24th Sep 2018 5:52 PM
    Ekka win sends Delaforce to national cattle judging finals

    Ekka win sends Delaforce to national cattle judging finals

    News Young judge to showcase at nationals

    • 24th Sep 2018 5:33 PM
    Cecil's record beaten after 92 years

    Cecil's record beaten after 92 years

    News Rail trail time smashed

    Community pantry offers a helping hand in times of need

    Community pantry offers a helping hand in times of need

    News The initiative was established in June.

    Local Partners