Four pedestrians hit by car in Melbourne

26th Jun 2018 5:53 PM

A CAR has crashed into several pedestrians on a street in Melbourne's CBD.

The "exact degrees" of the victims' injuries are not yet known, according to emergency services.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said authorities were investigating "after a vehicle struck around four pedestrians" on A'Beckett Street, near Queen Street and Market Street in the CBD, just after 5pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly abandoned the car and fled on foot. He is yet to be located. Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

The affected pedestrians are being treated for injuries. The incident is not believed to be terror related.

