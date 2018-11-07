Four motions passed for regional council

Mayor Tanya Milligan is thrilled all four motions passed through the LGAQ conference.

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council has gained support for emerging issues across the district at the Local Government Association Queensland conference, achieving majority votes on all motions put forward.

The annual conference was run by LGAQ, the peak body for local government in Queensland, to ensure the individual needs of the state's 77 councils were met.

Four motions were put to regional councillors from across the state to address infrastructure, rabbits, biosecurity and litter within the Lockyer Valley region.

LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said gaining support was vital to improving the region.

"It's about calling on the state to recognise their overarching responsibility (to assist in regional areas),” Cr Milligan said.

Almost unanimous support was shown for motions addressing infrastructure and biosecurity, with just one vote against stepping up precautions for biosecurity hazards.

"We are calling on the state to recognise their responsibility for biosecurity and to appropriately resource state agencies and local government so we can act on emerging threats,” Cr Milligan said.

A present threat for the region is the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, with concerns the construction could spread restricted matter and pests to the region.

"When you're disrupting the natural environment you're pushing animals from their environment and you have the risk of spreading weeds,” Cr Milligan said.

Litter was also addressed at the annual meet, gaining 172 votes for the state to improve litter collection and management alongside state roads.

"You don't get a second chance at a first impression,” she said.

"When you have visitors to your area and there's rubbish everywhere there's nothing positive about it.

"There's times where I'm driving around and I see local community picking up rubbish so the state needs to get in there and help resources and take some responsibility.

"All local governments love their regions ... but I think state certainly needs to be stepping up.”

Keeping the rabbits out of the sunshine state

SUPPORT to manage rabbit infestation in Queensland was called for at the annual LGAO conference by Lockyer Valley Regional Council, one of eight councils that contribute to the cause.

The Land and Pest Management - Rabbit Fence and compliance motion was the least popular of the LVRC submissions, with 126 members voting for and 62 voting against seeking additional funding.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said her council called for the State Government to match funds contributed to the cause.

"I know no one wants to be paying money if they don't have to, but if people think the rabbits don't affect them, it will affect them,” Cr Milligan said.

"If it affects and ruins our agriculture, if you're living in Brisbane you'll be paying through the checkout, that's the reality of it.”

The board maintains 555km of rabbit- proof fence from Mt Gipps to Goombi, where it joins the Wild Dog Barrier.

At present the Western Downs, Toowoomba, Southern Downs, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, City of Gold Coast and Lockyer Valley councils are the only annual contributors to the Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board.

DDMRB chairwoman Anne Glasheen said it was time more councils contributed to the cause.

"The benefit is not only for southeast Queensland, it's for the wider community,” Cr Glasheen said.

"I would like to see the amount of councils increase, as well as the State Government (involvement).”

She said additional funding would bolster the fight against infestation.

Proactive infrastructure plans for the Lockyer

PLANS for infrastructure in the Lockyer Valley need to happen now, not later, according to Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

At the annual LGAQ meeting, Lockyer council called on the State Government to be proactive and visionary rather than acting as damage control.

"It's like in storm season - it's too late to go out and tie the trampoline down and clean your gutter when the storm is already come through and your trampoline is two blocks away,” Cr Milligan said.

She said the region needed State Government support to ensure residents of the Lockyer Valley had adequate access to services and resources.

"We called on the state to be more effective in their engaging with local government and local communities to ensure infrastructure needs are identified early,” she said.

Plans for a regional hospital, better water infrastructure, carparks surrounding schools and more classrooms in Hatton Vale were referenced in the motion for Strategic Planning of Infrastructure.