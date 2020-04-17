Four matters Lockyer’s new council will vote on today

FIRST MEETING: The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is meeting today but it will not be open to the public.

TODAY the Lockyer Valley Regional Council will sit for its first official post-election meeting.

Normally the meetings are open to the public but, due to the coronavirus, today’s meeting will be closed.

A council spokesman said the council was investigating online options for future meetings.

The Gatton Star will still be covering council news.

Here are four decisions council will vote on today:

NEW DEPUTY MAYOR

By the end of today’s meeting, the Lockyer Valley could have a new deputy mayor.

Councillors will decide either to re-elect previous deputy mayor Jason Cook or to elect someone else.

The outcome will be based on councillors’ votes and nominations.

FEWER MEETINGS

It is proposed councillors will meet less often during coronavirus.

During its previous term, the LVRC met each fortnight to make decisions on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

The council agenda stated because of “increasing organisational and community pressure resulting from Covid-19”, this term of council would only sit for a general meeting once a month.

If it passes, councillors will meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 9am from May; an additional meeting will be held on April 22.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT TEAM

Councillors will appoint a chairman and deputy chairman for the Local Disaster Management Group.

ELECTORAL REPRESENTATIVE

Councillors will vote to endorse Mayor Tanya Milligan as a nominee to potentially represent the district in the Local Government Association of Queensland.

Ms Milligan represented the councils in the Western subregional area for the previous term and if she is nominated today, she will represent it again.

The area includes the Somerset Regional Council, Ipswich City Council and the Scenic Rim Regional Council.

If others are nominated among these councils, an election by ballot will take place.

Councillors will also decide during today’s meeting to appoint Ms Milligan as the council’s director to the Council of Mayors South East Queensland Inc.

After its meeting at 1pm, councillors will sit for a special additional meeting to discuss the coronavirus.