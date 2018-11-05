Menu
Login
Two children were injured in the Plainland crash last night.
Two children were injured in the Plainland crash last night.
News

Four injured in serious Warrego Highway crash overnight

5th Nov 2018 8:20 AM

PARAMEDICS attended the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway last night.

The crash occurred about 9pm in Plainland, with four patients assessed on scene by Queensland Ambulance Services.

Two stable children were taken to Laidley Hospital by private means, one stable female with minor injuries was taken to Toowoomba Hospital and a man with multiple lacerations and an arm injury in a serious but stable condition was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

news plainland toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Boxers to beat up support for local school

    Boxers to beat up support for local school

    News The boxers will compete in front of up to 400 spectators expected to attend the night to watch up to 25 fights.

    • 5th Nov 2018 9:24 AM
    Children among injured after two-vehicle crash at Plainland

    Children among injured after two-vehicle crash at Plainland

    News Four people taken to hospitals after Plainland crash.

    Another year, another award for the team at The Barn

    Another year, another award for the team at The Barn

    News Sarah and Scott have done it again

    Hearn moves from quality control to supervisor

    Hearn moves from quality control to supervisor

    News Rugby Farm secures maiden award

    Local Partners