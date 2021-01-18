Menu
Six people have been involved in a multi-car collision at Fernvale.
Six people have been involved in a multi-car collision at Fernvale.
Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam

kaitlyn smith
18th Jan 2021 1:56 PM
FOUR people have been hospitalised following a traffic crash at Fernvale Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Wivenhoe Pocket Rd about 12.40pm.

Paramedics assessed a total of six patients at the scene.

Two of the patients escaped uninjured and did not require further treatment.

The remaining patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said crews were not required at the scene.

More to come.

