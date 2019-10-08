Menu
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Four fires have broken out in Laidley township

Ebony Graveur
by
8th Oct 2019 2:50 PM

WARNINGS have been issued for four separate fires in Laidley.

The Rural Fire Service has issued four Information-level notices for vegetation fires.

RELATED: ROLLING COVERAGE: Townson evacuates, Laidley seeks shelter

LATEST: Reports of house lost in Laidley

The fires include

*50 Range Crescent

* 54-73 Napier Street

* 26 Napier Street

* Douglas Mcinnes Drive

READ MORE LOCAL STORIES

>> Lockyer Valley: Midnight crash near bushfire
>> Mum's heartbreak after daughter killed riding to feed horses
>> One-car accident closes road for hours

 

Five fire crews are battling the blaze at Napier Street, with another three trucks en route.

Two fire crews are en route to the Range Crescent fire, which began at 2.15.

As of 2.32pm, a third fire has set in at 26 Napier Street.

As of 2.35pm, a fourth fire has begun at Douglas Mcinnis Drive and one fire crew is on scene.

The warnings urge residents and motorists to be aware of smoke, to close doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

More Stories

fire fire service laidley
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

    Council unleashes nearly 20,000 litres of weed control

    News Somerset Regional Council have been hard at work dealing with pest plants and animals

    Lockyer teen fights for life after quad bike crash

    Lockyer teen fights for life after quad bike crash

    Breaking A teenager is fighting for his life after a quad bike crash.

    Dry storms have ability to start catastrophic fires, tonight

    Dry storms have ability to start catastrophic fires, tonight

    News Temperature records are a fraction from being broken in the Lockyer.

    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    News Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan