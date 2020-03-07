‘Four-eyed s---:’ Mother of 6 refused to go quietly

A MOTHER-of-six was encouraged to be a better role model for her children after she continually used foul and offensive language while being arrested.

Susan Lucy Cameron fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday and faced two charges of committing public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on October 10 at 6.15pm police attended a residence on Foote St in regards to a noise complaint.

When they arrived, they observed three females in the street.

The court heard upon noticing police, she screamed “take a f------ photo, it’ll last longer.”

Despite warnings from police to calm down, she continually interrupted them using foul and offensive language.

After several warnings, Cameron was arrested but continued using offensive language including calling an officer a “white dog,” “four-eyed s---” and “four-eyed c---.”

By this time, a large group of people had gathered around, including children.

Cameron’s lawyer told the court that the mother-of-six had been angry because her child had been taken out of her arms in the process of arresting her.

“Sometimes the interactions between our clients and police are not the smoothest,” the lawyer said.

She pleaded guilty to both charges.

“That was a poor way to behave, and a poor example for your children to witness you behaving that way,” Magistrate Saggers said.

She was fined $750 with a conviction recorded.