Four drivers found with cannabis, meth during random checks

Motorists found with drugs have been detected by police in the Somerset region. FILE IMAGE

FOUR motorists have been found with cannabis, and/or meth in their vehicles when stopped during routine traffic inspections by Toogoolawah and Esk police officers.

With Queensland police running its school holiday program, Toogoolawah acting sergeant Claire Heptinstall said officers were targeting major roadways.

“With the easing of (coronavirus) restrictions, people are moving again,” she said.

“Because police are hyper aware and being proactive, it has lead to an increase in detection.”

Acting Sgt Heptinstall said the Brisbane Valley Highway was a corridor between prominent locations in the south east corner, and was used as an alternate route to the Bruce Highway.

Meth and drug utensils were found in the vehicle belonging to a 42-year-old Riverview man.

Police searched his car in Esk and the man will appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court in August.

Toogoolawah Police acting sergeant Claire Heptinstall. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

In a separate offence near Fernvale, a 22-year-old man from Bahrs Scrub was intercepted with cannabis in his vehicle. He was offered a ticket to participate in a drug diversion program, which he accepted.

A 26-year-old Jondaryan man was intercepted by police in Esk.

When police searched his car, they found a quantity of cannabis.

He was interviewed about his drugs and will appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court this month.

Following a vehicle search, police found a knife and cannabis in the vehicle belonging to a 20-year-old Moore man.

The man, who only held a learner’s permit, was driving a green ute along Esk-Hampton Road when he was pulled over by police.

He was issued infringement notices for driving unaccompanied and will also appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court this month.

It follows two drivers intercepted near Esk that had expired drivers licences, who were also issued infringement notices.

Police busted a driver travelling 47km over the speed limit on the D’Aguilar highway.

A 34-year-old man from Northlakes was issued a traffic infringement notice totalling $1245.

Two motorbike offences were also handed out by police.

The first was to a 20-year-old Esk man who was found riding an unregistered motorbike in the Esk CBD. He was issued an infringement notice.

The second was a 35-year-old man riding an unregistered motorbike in Coominya.

He was issued infringement notices and flagged as a type-two offender for 5 years.

