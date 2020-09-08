Menu
Police have arrested four people, one who is a juvenile, in the Lockyer Valley this morning.
Crime

Four arrested, one at large in Regency Downs bust

Ali Kuchel
8th Sep 2020 2:13 PM
POLICE have arrested four people in Regency Downs this morning, but one offender with an outstanding warrant is still at large.

Between 9am and 9.30am, Laidley Police arrested three men and a woman, all from the Lockyer Valley, as well as seizing a car that was involved in traffic offences.

Laidley OIC senior sergeant Regan Draheim said one of the men was a juvenile.

They copped a string of charges including obstructing police, trespass, assaulting police, wilful damage of a police vehicle, possession of a knife and driving without due care and attention.

"The four happened to be in a vehicle that was intercepted by police," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

He said one person evaded police.

The men and women will appear in court in the near future.

