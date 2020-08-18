FOUND: Silver bling turns up on residential street

Gatton Police are searching for the owner of a silver men’s ring that was found on the road at Raymont Crescent, Gatton on Thursday.

STAFF at a Lockyer Valley police station are searching for the owner of a ring – an item they believe may be particularly tricky to match up to an owner.

The silver ring, engraved with Chinese symbols, was handed into Gatton Police Station on Thursday, after a man found it lying on the road at Raymont Crescent, Gatton.

Gatton Police Station’s Tracey Eelkema said the bling was in good condition, didn’t appear damaged and was likely to be a men’s ring.

She encouraged anyone who came across lost property to hand in the item at the station.

“In some instances, we may be able to marry up a found report with a lost report of the same item,” Ms Eelkema said.

“This doesn’t always happen but is certainly heart warming when we are able to reunite lost property with the rightful owner.”

On any given week, the station receives various items of lost property, including items such as phones, wallets, keys and jewellery.

Ms Eelkema said it was particularly tricky to find owners who had lost jewellery.

“Phones and wallets are usually able to be reunited to their owners quite easily through identification processes,” Ms Eelkema said.

“But found jewellery is very difficult to find an owner if there is no lost report made to link it to.”

If you believe the ring might be yours, contact the station on 0746316995.

