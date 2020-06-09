Menu
Leanne Edwards went missing from Kilcoy on Thursday.
FOUND: Public search locates missing Kilcoy woman

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
9th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
POLICE have thanked members of the public for their assistance in finding a woman who went missing from Kilcoy last week.

About 3.30pm on Thursday, June 4, 39-year-old Leanne Edwards was seen leaving her Kilcoy residence, and was last spotted several hours later walking along Kilcoy-Esk Rd, about 7pm.

Leanne’s family and police had serious concerns about her wellbeing, as she has a medical condition, which requires medication, and the disappearance was said to be out of character for her.

A massive search was carried out in Kilcoy and its surrounds, with family, friends and police combing the area for any sign of Leanne.

SES teams from as far afield as Maleny – roughly 50 minutes’ drive away – came in to lend their support.

The Queensland Police Service initially stated on June 8, that the search would resume the next morning, but they later announced that Leanne had been found.

She was reportedly located “safe and well” in Hazeldean by members of the public.

Police have thanked the public, media, and those involved in the search for their efforts.

