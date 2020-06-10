FOUND: Police searching for owner of tool bag

CHECK YOUR SHED: A bag of tools was found near Lake Apex and handed to police on Sunday. Are you missing anything?

GATTON Police are searching for the owner of a tool bag.

The bag was found by a member of the public on Sunday near Lake Apex and is full of old tools. It also contained a blue AgVet Chemical Users Course book.

Gatton Police Officer-in-charge Rowland Browne said nobody had reported the bag missing.

“There are no reports of it being recently stolen,” Sen-Sgt Browne said.

Gatton Police are hoping to reunite this lost tool bag with its owner.

“Sometimes things like this get handed in.”

He said sometimes people didn’t bother to report stolen items, either due to an item’s low value or lack of awareness an item had been lifted.

“They may have been stolen and not reported or maybe the owner is unaware (the bag) was lost,” he said.

Gatton Police ask anyone with information about the bag’s owners to contact them on 4631 6999.

