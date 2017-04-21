Fossil Downs Bush Barrel Races returns to help sick kids

GOOD CAUSE: Following the inaugural 2016 Fossil Downs Bush Barrel Races are (from left) Vanessa Hinz, Mackanna Hinz, Toowoomba Hospital Children's Ward Nurse Unit Manager Jeff Reeves, Toowoomba Hospital Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy, Rydar Hinz and Mick Hinz.

Dust off your boots, and get ready for a great family day out in aid of a good cause.

The annual Fossil Downs Bush Barrel Races are back for a second year in 2017 to help raise money for sick kids in the Toowoomba Hospital.

The event, held this Saturday, was created by Mick and Vanessa Hinz after their son, Rydar Hinz, was diagnosed with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia shortly after birth.

The condition, which is an inherited disorder of the adrenal gland, means Rydar will be on medication for the rest of his life.

Mr Hinz said he was excited to see the Fossil Downs Bush Barrel Races come to life for a second time in 2017.

"We are really looking forward to this year's event and raising as much money as we can for sick kids in the Toowoomba Hospital," Mr Hinz said.

"All of the funds raised on the day will go towards children's health services at the hospital and we see this as a great way of giving back to those who helped us when Rydar was really unwell.

"The day will feature barrel races from beginners to opens, a ute show, free giveaways for the crowd and kids, and karaoke after the event," Mr Hinz said.

"This year we have also had a $2,000 saddle generously donated by Ken Jones in the United State which will be auctioned off on the day."

Over $1,850 of prize money is available across the various categories for the barrel races, starting at $850 for the open barrels.

More than 100 riders will enter the arena to compete in barrel races during the event, ranging from U5s through to open level.

The 4WD and ute show will have 10 different categories for owners to enter including people's choice, best 4WD, best pig rig, best street ute, best lift kit and more.

It is $10 to nominate your ute or 4WD, with $5 for every other category entered.

There will also be live entertainment that night with singers hitting the stage plus karaoke.

For more information call Mick Hinz on 0414 931 927.

Date: Saturday, April 22.

Time: Gates open at 2pm, racing starts from 4pm.

Location: Fifteen Mile Creek Road, Murphy's Creek.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids (5-15), $5 for concession, $25 for a family pass (2 adults + 2 kids), kids under 5 free. Camping is available: $7 per person, or $20 per family.