Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Forty-minute delays after two-truck motorway crash

by Danielle O’Neal
20th Jan 2021 8:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Westbound motorists are facing huge delays after two trucks reportedly crashed on the Logan Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the nose-to-trail crash in the westbound lanes of the Logan Motorway at Heathwood at 6.15am.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on standby while the trucks were moved off the motorway.

One person was taken to Logan hospital in a stable condition.

As of 7.10am there were 40-minute delays westbound to Forest Lake, with traffic very slow moving back to Berrinba.

Meanwhile, congestion on the Pacific Motorway northbound is slow-moving between Underwood and Shailer Park, leading to 24-minute delays.

Earlier, a man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with significant arm and leg injuries following a car and motorbike collision in Acacia Ridge.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to reports of a vehicle and motorcycle crash on Elizabeth Street and Beaudesert Road at 3.25am.

A second patient sustained minor injuries and declined transport to hospital.

Originally published as Forty-minute delays after two-truck motorway crash

More Stories

crash logan motorway traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Broken face’ tooth ache leads to ‘completely stupid’ act

        Premium Content ‘Broken face’ tooth ache leads to ‘completely stupid’ act

        Crime The man’s toothache was so bad, he had a “smoke” when a mate offered him a different solution to pain killers.

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        New major supermarket to open at Plainland by end of year

        New major supermarket to open at Plainland by end of year

        News A major supermarket will open a store at Plainland Crossing, delivering local jobs.