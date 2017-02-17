Former weed scientist looks to combat Fireweed

LEADING THE WAY: Biosecurity Queensland's Matthew Ryan and Member for Ipswich WestJim Madden will focus their attention on fireweed at a workshop.

IT'S a weed toxic to livestock and agriculture, and former weed scientist Jim Madden is encouraging landholders to attend a workshop this month to learn about it.

The State Member for Ipswich West has organised a meeting next Sunday in Marburg with Biosecurity Queensland to educate and make landholders aware of fireweed.

At the Marburg Show Hall from 9.30am, landholders can hear from four guest speakers about managing farm weed.

"We have a great list of speakers and I strongly urge people to attend so they can be prepared for the 2017 Fireweed season,” Mr Madden said.

"The forum will allow people to hear from fireweed experts and ask them questions.”

The speakers include Queensland Herbarium's Mel Laidlaw, UQ Professior Steve Adkins, Dow Agrochemicals' Geoff Messer and Biosecurity Queensland's Matthew Ryan.

Native to southern Africa, fireweed (Senecio madagascariensis) was first recorded in Australia in the Hunter Valley in 1918.

Fireweed competes with pasture and is toxic to livestock. It is found along the entire New South Wales coast and across various regions of Queensland.

Fireweed spread slowly at first, but, in the past 30 years, has rapidly increased its range, most likely aided by modern transport and rural practices.

"I had the situation where I received a request from a council to spray Fireweed along a State-controlled road, only to have our weed control officers find that it is not fireweed but a similar plant,” Mr Madden said.

Additionally, Biosecurity Queensland's Matthew Ryan will host a fireweed workshop in Gatton on February 22 exclusively for local government officers from Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Scenic Rim and surrounding councils.

The workshop will be held on Sunday, February 26, at the Marburg Showground Hall at 9.30am.

Landholders can register by contacting Jim Madden's office on 3447 3100 or Matthew Ryan at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on 3898 9660.