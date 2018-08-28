Menu
PROMOTION: Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Politics

Former transport experience should assist Buchholz

Ali Kuchel
by
27th Aug 2018 1:25 PM

MEMBER for Wright Scott Buchholz has stepped into a new position following the party room opting for a leadership change.

On Friday last week incumbent Malcolm Turnbull was overturned, with Scott Morrison taking the helm as Prime Minister.

The changing of the guard has resulted in changes to the ministerial cabinet, landing Mr Buchholz as Roads and Transport assistant minister in the new Morrison government.

Mr Buchholz said he was honoured to be appointed the position.

"As a former road transport operator, I understand industry issues and know how important a good, reliable road and transport system is to communities big and small right across Australia," he said.

"I look forward to serving the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack MP in this important new ministerial position."

Mr Buchholz said he would draw on this previous experience and consult widely with all stakeholders to achieve the best possible outcomes in his new role.

"The Morrison Liberal National Government is determined to keep Australia's economy strong, keep Australians safe and keep Australians together," he said.

"I will work hard every day to restore stability to the Government and bring fresh ideas to help tackle the big road and transport challenges facing Australia."

Mr Buchholz kicked this week off discussing drought with farmers in western Queensland, alongside Mr Morrison.

